Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weapons load on a B-52H

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.21.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Allred 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, is loaded with munitions a day prior to a sortie May 20, 2020. Bomber taskings are an essential part of the B-52 mission. In order to remain combat-ready pilots must be effective at dropping munitions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 03:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795895
    VIRIN: 210521-F-ZW188-7002
    Filename: DOD_108355926
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weapons load on a B-52H, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT