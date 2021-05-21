A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, is loaded with munitions a day prior to a sortie May 20, 2020. Bomber taskings are an essential part of the B-52 mission. In order to remain combat-ready pilots must be effective at dropping munitions.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 03:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795895
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-ZW188-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_108355926
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons load on a B-52H, by SSgt Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
