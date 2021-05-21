NDI Lab B-Roll

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Hernandez, 125th Maintenance Group Non-Destructive Inspection Lab supervisor, uses a portable Magnetic Particle Yoke to detect surface cracks in steel and iron components, at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, May 21, 2021. Nondestructive Inspection specialists identify potential defects in systems and equipment to prevent failures in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
