Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NDI Lab B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jose Hernandez, 125th Maintenance Group Non-Destructive Inspection Lab supervisor, uses a portable Magnetic Particle Yoke to detect surface cracks in steel and iron components, at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, May 21, 2021. Nondestructive Inspection specialists identify potential defects in systems and equipment to prevent failures in flight. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 18:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795874
    VIRIN: 210521-Z-XV261-1005
    Filename: DOD_108355411
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NDI Lab B-Roll, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    125th Fighter Wing
    NDI Lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT