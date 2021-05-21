USS Russell Returns to Home Port

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210521-N-BH414-1002 SAN DIEGO (May 21, 2021) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego. Russell, a part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego May 21, after a deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey S. Trietsch)