National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

In honor of National Defense Transportation Week, Port Dawgs from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Group assembled for a two-mile run May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California, in remembrance of fallen teammates in the career field.
“We are running for all of the Port Dawgs that cannot be here today; 59 Port Dawgs have emblazoned your shirts since this memorial tradition began in 2013,” said Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, 60th APS commander, to a crowd at the event. “This year, 12 Port Dawgs were added to the list of the fallen. Look at the shirt in front of you — you wear their names; you honor them and do their work because they can't be here themselves.”
Master Sgt. Christopher Messer
Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ewing
Tech. Sgt. Karl Reichenbach
Tech. Sgt. Paul Weaver
Staff Sgt. Tyler Connnoly
Staff Sgt. Ronald Ouellette
Staff Sgt. Deion Swann
Staff Sgt. James Wojcik
Senior Airman Adrian Fundora
Senior Airman Robert Polin Jr.
Airman 1st Class Kongmon Vang
Mr. Philip "Jojo" Rillon
05.21.2021
05.21.2021
|Newscasts
|795865
|210521-F-UO290-1001
|DOD_108355350
|00:01:15
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
