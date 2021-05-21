Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of National Defense Transportation Week, Port Dawgs from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Group assembled for a two-mile run May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California, in remembrance of fallen teammates in the career field.

    “We are running for all of the Port Dawgs that cannot be here today; 59 Port Dawgs have emblazoned your shirts since this memorial tradition began in 2013,” said Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, 60th APS commander, to a crowd at the event. “This year, 12 Port Dawgs were added to the list of the fallen. Look at the shirt in front of you — you wear their names; you honor them and do their work because they can't be here themselves.”

    Master Sgt. Christopher Messer
    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ewing
    Tech. Sgt. Karl Reichenbach
    Tech. Sgt. Paul Weaver
    Staff Sgt. Tyler Connnoly
    Staff Sgt. Ronald Ouellette
    Staff Sgt. Deion Swann
    Staff Sgt. James Wojcik
    Senior Airman Adrian Fundora
    Senior Airman Robert Polin Jr.
    Airman 1st Class Kongmon Vang
    Mr. Philip "Jojo" Rillon

    This work, National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

    Memorial Day
    60th APS
    Memorial Run
    fallen heroes
    National Defense Transportation Week
    821st CRG

