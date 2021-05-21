National Defense Transportation Day; 60th APS and 821st CRG Remembrance Run

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of National Defense Transportation Week, Port Dawgs from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron and 821st Contingency Response Group assembled for a two-mile run May 21, 2021, Travis Air Force Base, California, in remembrance of fallen teammates in the career field.



“We are running for all of the Port Dawgs that cannot be here today; 59 Port Dawgs have emblazoned your shirts since this memorial tradition began in 2013,” said Lt. Col. Chad Wharton, 60th APS commander, to a crowd at the event. “This year, 12 Port Dawgs were added to the list of the fallen. Look at the shirt in front of you — you wear their names; you honor them and do their work because they can't be here themselves.”



Master Sgt. Christopher Messer

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ewing

Tech. Sgt. Karl Reichenbach

Tech. Sgt. Paul Weaver

Staff Sgt. Tyler Connnoly

Staff Sgt. Ronald Ouellette

Staff Sgt. Deion Swann

Staff Sgt. James Wojcik

Senior Airman Adrian Fundora

Senior Airman Robert Polin Jr.

Airman 1st Class Kongmon Vang

Mr. Philip "Jojo" Rillon