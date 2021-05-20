Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Operations Group trains on simulators

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 60th Operations Group practice various maneuvers inside a C-5M Super Galaxy simulator May 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795864
    VIRIN: 210520-F-VG042-1001
    Filename: DOD_108355341
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US

    C-5M Super Galaxy
    simulator
    60th OG
    60th Operations Group

