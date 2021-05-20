Pilots from the 60th Operations Group practice various maneuvers inside a C-5M Super Galaxy simulator May 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795864
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355341
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th Operations Group trains on simulators, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT