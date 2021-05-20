Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 21, 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 26 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 18:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795862
    VIRIN: 210520-N-BM202-096
    Filename: DOD_108355337
    Length: 00:24:17
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 21, 2021, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Recruit Training Command
    USN
    RDC
    Recruit Division Commander

