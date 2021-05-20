The virtual graduation ceremony for Training Group 26 at Recruit Training Command, the Navy's only bootcamp. The reviewing officer was Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, commander, Naval Service Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 18:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795862
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-BM202-096
|Filename:
|DOD_108355337
|Length:
|00:24:17
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation May 21, 2021, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
