    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Hiring Days Stories: Staff Sgt. Jane Merkley

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Staff Sgt. Jane Merkley shares the story behind her decision to enlist.
    During Army National Hiring Days, interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays to see if they meet the qualifications.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795856
    VIRIN: 210521-A-CP971-388
    Filename: DOD_108355237
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Hiring Days Stories: Staff Sgt. Jane Merkley, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    32d AAMDC

