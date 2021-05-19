U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment Bradley Fighting Vehicles, equipment and Troopers make their way to a Croatian military installation in Slunj, Croatia. Once arrived, the Troopers established their living quarters and base of operations before beginning to train with Croatian and Slovenian soldiers during ongoing exercises in support and associated with DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (Video courtesy of Croatian Mobile Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795850
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-SO154-791
|Filename:
|DOD_108355133
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bradleys, Troopers arrive to Slunj, Croatia, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
