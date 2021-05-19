Bradleys, Troopers arrive to Slunj, Croatia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment Bradley Fighting Vehicles, equipment and Troopers make their way to a Croatian military installation in Slunj, Croatia. Once arrived, the Troopers established their living quarters and base of operations before beginning to train with Croatian and Slovenian soldiers during ongoing exercises in support and associated with DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (Video courtesy of Croatian Mobile Public Affairs)