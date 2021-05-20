Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradleys conduct live fire in Croatia

    SLUNJ, CROATIA

    05.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, roll their Bradley Fighting Vehicles into battle positions and demonstrate the fire power they bring to the battlefield on May 20, 2021, at the Eugen Kvaternik Military Training Range in Slunj, Croatia. Deployed as rotational forces across Europe, traveled from their home station of Romania to Croatia to complete combined training exercise with Croatian, Slovenian and the Florida National Guard’s 116th Field Artillery Regiment in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (Photo courtesy of Croatian Mobile Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SLUNJ, HR 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

