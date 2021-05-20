Bradleys conduct live fire in Croatia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Troopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, roll their Bradley Fighting Vehicles into battle positions and demonstrate the fire power they bring to the battlefield on May 20, 2021, at the Eugen Kvaternik Military Training Range in Slunj, Croatia. Deployed as rotational forces across Europe, traveled from their home station of Romania to Croatia to complete combined training exercise with Croatian, Slovenian and the Florida National Guard’s 116th Field Artillery Regiment in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (Photo courtesy of Croatian Mobile Public Affairs)