The 3rd Infantry Division dedicates the Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden during a ceremony attended by Cashe's Family on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021.
On October 17, 2005, Cashe, a platoon sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 3rd ID, extracted six Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Salah Ad Din Province, Iraq. Cashe’s platoon had been tasked to clear a route for a resupply convoy when a roadside bomb exploded beneath their vehicle, causing it to quickly become engulfed in flames. Cashe returned to the burning BFV multiple times to remove his team and move them to safety. All of the Soldiers on that vehicle, including Cashe, sustained significant burn injuries and were evacuated to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Ultimately, four of the Soldiers perished from their wounds; Cashe was the last to die, succumbing to injuries November 8, 2005.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795829
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-DP764-261
|Filename:
|DOD_108354762
|Length:
|00:05:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 3rd Infantry Division dedicate Alwyn C. Cashe Garden, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT