    The 3rd Infantry Division dedicate Alwyn C. Cashe Garden

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division dedicates the Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe Garden during a ceremony attended by Cashe's Family on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021.
    On October 17, 2005, Cashe, a platoon sergeant assigned to 1st Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 3rd ID, extracted six Soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from a burning Bradley Fighting Vehicle in Salah Ad Din Province, Iraq. Cashe’s platoon had been tasked to clear a route for a resupply convoy when a roadside bomb exploded beneath their vehicle, causing it to quickly become engulfed in flames. Cashe returned to the burning BFV multiple times to remove his team and move them to safety. All of the Soldiers on that vehicle, including Cashe, sustained significant burn injuries and were evacuated to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. Ultimately, four of the Soldiers perished from their wounds; Cashe was the last to die, succumbing to injuries November 8, 2005.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795829
    VIRIN: 210520-A-DP764-261
    Filename: DOD_108354762
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Ft Stewart
    3rd ID
    silver star medal
    cashe
    MarneWeek21

