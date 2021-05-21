In episode 50 of "The Air Force Starts Here," we take a look back at how the COVID-19 pandemic and changed Air Force training. Gary Boyd, Air Education and Training Command historian, speaks with Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes, who is the former 59th Medical Wing commander, and has been credited by Lt. Gen. Brad Webb, commander of AETC, as a pivotal leader in fighting though the pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 13:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795820
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-GV347-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108354643
|Length:
|00:18:43
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Air Force Starts Here Podcast- Ep 50- AETC COVID Oral History, by SSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
