Florida Army National Guard Participate in Gunnery Table Live-Fire Exercise

U.S. Army 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, Florida National Guard, conducts a Decisive Strike 21 gunnery table live-fire exercise May 20, 2021 in Krivolak Training area, North Macedonia. Safety first: Soldiers purposefully left off their masks to maintain combat ability. All Soldiers shown tested negative and are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Michael Alexander)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 13:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MK
