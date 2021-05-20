Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    On May 20, 2021, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center held a Change of Command Ceremony, where U.S. Army Col. Michael A. Weber relinquished command to U.S. Army Col. Andrew L. Landers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795811
    VIRIN: 210520-A-GW628-011
    Filename: DOD_108354565
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Change of Command, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT