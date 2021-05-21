Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SC Branch Orientation and Cadet Engagement, 21 May 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Raymond DeLucio 

    U.S. Army Signal School

    This brief includes a panel of actively serving Officers that were available to answer questions and answers. Q&A session can be viewed at about the 30:00 minute plus.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795810
    VIRIN: 210521-O-KS547-480
    Filename: DOD_108354547
    Length: 01:09:08
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SC Branch Orientation and Cadet Engagement, 21 May 2021, by Raymond DeLucio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cadets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT