    US Navy Surgeon General Encourages Personal Resilience

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    US Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, encourages individuals to build the skills they need to maintain personal resilience.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795808
    VIRIN: 210520-N-N1526-1001
    Filename: DOD_108354525
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

    Mental Health
    Surgeon General
    Navy
    NavyMedicine

