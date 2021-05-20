US Navy Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham, encourages individuals to build the skills they need to maintain personal resilience.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795808
|VIRIN:
|210520-N-N1526-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108354525
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, US Navy Surgeon General Encourages Personal Resilience, by PO1 John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT