Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Video features Lt. Col. Timothy Butler, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. Intended for social media. Proposed copy: You just never know when that water is going to hit you, or when you might hit the water. Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day is May 21, 2021. Hosted by the National Safe Boating Council, this annual event is a fun, educational way to heighten life jacket awareness and highlight the various styles just prior to the official launch of National Safe Boating Week. #lifejacket2work #safeboating. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795797
    VIRIN: 210521-A-TI382-223
    Filename: DOD_108354453
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Engineers
    Life Jacket
    safe boating
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT