Video features Lt. Col. Timothy Butler, deputy commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District. Intended for social media. Proposed copy: You just never know when that water is going to hit you, or when you might hit the water. Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day is May 21, 2021. Hosted by the National Safe Boating Council, this annual event is a fun, educational way to heighten life jacket awareness and highlight the various styles just prior to the official launch of National Safe Boating Week. #lifejacket2work #safeboating. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 11:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795797
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-TI382-223
|Filename:
|DOD_108354453
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
