A Life-Changing Moment

Judy Schink, who lost her husband David Schink in February 2021 due to a kayak incident, shares her story and advice for boating safety. The Coast Guard searched for David for more than 49 hours covering more than 12,000 square miles from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)