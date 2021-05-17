Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Life-Changing Moment

    DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Judy Schink, who lost her husband David Schink in February 2021 due to a kayak incident, shares her story and advice for boating safety. The Coast Guard searched for David for more than 49 hours covering more than 12,000 square miles from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795791
    VIRIN: 210517-G-TM873-1001
    Filename: DOD_108354276
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: DESTIN, FL, US 

