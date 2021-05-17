Judy Schink, who lost her husband David Schink in February 2021 due to a kayak incident, shares her story and advice for boating safety. The Coast Guard searched for David for more than 49 hours covering more than 12,000 square miles from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:02
Category:
|PSA
Video ID:
|795791
VIRIN:
|210517-G-TM873-1001
Filename:
|DOD_108354276
Length:
|00:03:09
Location:
|DESTIN, FL, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Life-Changing Moment, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
