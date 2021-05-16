2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to be aware of water intakes on vessels, to check their vessel's bilge drain plugs prior to putting the boat in the water. Nearly 95 percent of cases where boats take on water is due to a water intake valve not being properly secured. (U.S. Coast Guard video by 8th District External Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 12:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|795789
|VIRIN:
|210517-G-G0108-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108354242
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
