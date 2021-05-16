2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795789" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard reminds boaters to be aware of water intakes on vessels, to check their vessel's bilge drain plugs prior to putting the boat in the water. Nearly 95 percent of cases where boats take on water is due to a water intake valve not being properly secured. (U.S. Coast Guard video by 8th District External Affairs)