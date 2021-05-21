Marne Week 2021 Combatives BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795787" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division participate in combatives tournaments throughout Marne Week 2021, May 17 through 20. The 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment were the overall champions of this year's combatives tournament. Competition events are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division’s Marne Week celebration. It displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage.