Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division participate in combatives tournaments throughout Marne Week 2021, May 17 through 20. The 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment were the overall champions of this year's combatives tournament. Competition events are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division’s Marne Week celebration. It displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795787
|VIRIN:
|210521-A-DP764-653
|Filename:
|DOD_108354186
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marne Week 2021 Combatives BROLL, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT