    167th Receives Aerial Refueling from 128th

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Edward Michon 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Nary and Capt. Blake Terry, pilots with the 167th Airlift Squadron, pilot a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during an aerial refueling training mission with the 128th Aerial Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, May 19, 2021. The 167th's C-17 received its fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft with the 128th. Aerial refueling allows the receiving aircraft to remain airborne for longer and allow the aircraft to take off with a greater cargo payload. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward Michon).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795784
    VIRIN: 210521-Z-WS080-1001
    Filename: DOD_108354179
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 167th Receives Aerial Refueling from 128th, by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C17
    Aerial Refueling
    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    WVANG
    167th AW

