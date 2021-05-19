167th Receives Aerial Refueling from 128th

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Nary and Capt. Blake Terry, pilots with the 167th Airlift Squadron, pilot a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during an aerial refueling training mission with the 128th Aerial Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, May 19, 2021. The 167th's C-17 received its fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft with the 128th. Aerial refueling allows the receiving aircraft to remain airborne for longer and allow the aircraft to take off with a greater cargo payload. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward Michon).