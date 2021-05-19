U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Nary and Capt. Blake Terry, pilots with the 167th Airlift Squadron, pilot a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during an aerial refueling training mission with the 128th Aerial Refueling Wing, Wisconsin Air National Guard, May 19, 2021. The 167th's C-17 received its fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft with the 128th. Aerial refueling allows the receiving aircraft to remain airborne for longer and allow the aircraft to take off with a greater cargo payload. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Edward Michon).
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 11:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795784
|VIRIN:
|210521-Z-WS080-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108354179
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 167th Receives Aerial Refueling from 128th, by SrA Edward Michon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT