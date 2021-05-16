Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Galarza, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally and Petty Officer 3rd Class John Michelli

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Life jackets significantly increase a persons chance of survival in the water, as long as they are worn. There are multiple types of life jackets for all the different types of boating or recreational water activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by 8th District External Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 12:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795780
    VIRIN: 210517-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108354155
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA, by PO3 Carlos Galarza, PO2 Jonathan Lally and PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    Life Jacket
    D8
    NSBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT