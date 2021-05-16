Life jackets significantly increase a persons chance of survival in the water, as long as they are worn. There are multiple types of life jackets for all the different types of boating or recreational water activities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by 8th District External Affairs)
05.16.2021
05.21.2021
PSA
|795780
|210517-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_108354155
|00:00:28
NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|0
|0
This work, 2021 National Safe Boating Week PSA, by PO3 Carlos Galarza, PO2 Jonathan Lally and PO3 John Michelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
