Italian soldiers assigned to the 132nd Field Artillery Regiment fire a Howitzer PzH2000 during Dynamic Front 21 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795777
|VIRIN:
|210520-O-DT978-596
|Filename:
|DOD_108354085
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front footage Italian Artillery Grafenwoehr, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
