Dynamic Front footage Italian Artillery Grafenwoehr

Italian soldiers assigned to the 132nd Field Artillery Regiment fire a Howitzer PzH2000 during Dynamic Front 21 at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, 18th May, 2021. Dynamic Front 21 includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)