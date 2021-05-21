Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division share highlights and special moments from this year's Marne Week, held May 17 through 21.
Marne Week displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage. The week showcases the “Rock of the Marne” Division, honors past and present Dogface Soldiers, Family members, and communities, enhances morale and builds camaraderie amongst teams.
|05.21.2021
|05.21.2021 11:10
|Package
|795775
|210521-A-DP764-146
|DOD_108354068
|00:04:00
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|1
|1
This work, Marne Week 2021 Recap Video, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS
