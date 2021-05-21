Marne Week 2021 Recap Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division share highlights and special moments from this year's Marne Week, held May 17 through 21.

Marne Week displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage. The week showcases the “Rock of the Marne” Division, honors past and present Dogface Soldiers, Family members, and communities, enhances morale and builds camaraderie amongst teams.