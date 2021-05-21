Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2021 Recap Video

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division share highlights and special moments from this year's Marne Week, held May 17 through 21.
    Marne Week displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage. The week showcases the “Rock of the Marne” Division, honors past and present Dogface Soldiers, Family members, and communities, enhances morale and builds camaraderie amongst teams.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795775
    VIRIN: 210521-A-DP764-146
    Filename: DOD_108354068
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Ft Stewart
    3rd ID
    MarneWeek21

