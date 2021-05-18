The 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Equal Opportunity team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman first Class Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795764
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353964
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces Behind The Mission: Equal Opportunity, by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
