Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    407th Soldiers Ruck the Marsjmerket Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. David Marquis 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion take part in a Norwegian Army physical fitness challenge the Marsjmerket. The Soldiers carry 25 pounds of equipment for 30 kilometers with the objective of finishing the march in under 4 hours and 30 minutes. Those who meet the standards will earn the Marsjmerket badge.

    While the challenge is intended to test the mettle of each participant, Chaplain (Capt.) Nicolas Kmoch says the event is meant to be a spiritual journey, giving the Soldiers the chance to reflect on themselves while pushing themselves to their physical limit.

    Interview 1:
    Britt Ardakani
    Minneapolis Norwegian Honorary Consulate General
    Interview 2:
    Chaplain (Capt.) Nicholas Kmoch
    407th Civil Affairs Battalion, Battalion Chaplain

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 10:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795763
    VIRIN: 210515-A-LI860-419
    Filename: DOD_108353963
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MAPLE GROVE, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407th Soldiers Ruck the Marsjmerket Challenge, by SGT David Marquis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Army Reserve
    Spiritual Fitness
    407th Civil Affairs Battalion
    Marsjmerket

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT