407th Soldiers Ruck the Marsjmerket Challenge

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion take part in a Norwegian Army physical fitness challenge the Marsjmerket. The Soldiers carry 25 pounds of equipment for 30 kilometers with the objective of finishing the march in under 4 hours and 30 minutes. Those who meet the standards will earn the Marsjmerket badge.
While the challenge is intended to test the mettle of each participant, Chaplain (Capt.) Nicolas Kmoch says the event is meant to be a spiritual journey, giving the Soldiers the chance to reflect on themselves while pushing themselves to their physical limit.
Interview 1:
Britt Ardakani
Minneapolis Norwegian Honorary Consulate General
Interview 2:
Chaplain (Capt.) Nicholas Kmoch
407th Civil Affairs Battalion, Battalion Chaplain
