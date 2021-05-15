407th Soldiers Ruck the Marsjmerket Challenge

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795763" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 407th Civil Affairs Battalion take part in a Norwegian Army physical fitness challenge the Marsjmerket. The Soldiers carry 25 pounds of equipment for 30 kilometers with the objective of finishing the march in under 4 hours and 30 minutes. Those who meet the standards will earn the Marsjmerket badge.



While the challenge is intended to test the mettle of each participant, Chaplain (Capt.) Nicolas Kmoch says the event is meant to be a spiritual journey, giving the Soldiers the chance to reflect on themselves while pushing themselves to their physical limit.



Interview 1:

Britt Ardakani

Minneapolis Norwegian Honorary Consulate General

Interview 2:

Chaplain (Capt.) Nicholas Kmoch

407th Civil Affairs Battalion, Battalion Chaplain