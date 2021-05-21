Coast Guard, Wilmington Sharks team up for National Safe Boating Week

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795759" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Chief Jason Miller, officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C., and Sharky, mascot for the Wilmington Sharks baseball team, team up to talk about boating safety and best practices ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day weekend has been considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures and accidents. Video courtesy of Coast Guard Auxiliary.