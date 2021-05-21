Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Wilmington Sharks team up for National Safe Boating Week

    WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Senior Chief Jason Miller, officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach, N.C., and Sharky, mascot for the Wilmington Sharks baseball team, team up to talk about boating safety and best practices ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Memorial Day weekend has been considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures and accidents. Video courtesy of Coast Guard Auxiliary.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 795758
    VIRIN: 210521-G-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_108353948
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: WILMINGTON, NC, US 
    Hometown: WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC, US

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    NSBW

