    Ohio Homeland Response Force

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson  

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Despite having half their members called to service in support of the pandemic, our Homeland Response Force (HRF), an Ohio National Guard unit that specializes in saving lives and reducing human suffering during a natural, man-made or terrorist incident in the United States, is staying prepared through training exercises. Master Sgt. Stephania Woods, 121st Medical Group, talks about how.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795756
    VIRIN: 210417-Z-UU033-757
    Filename: DOD_108353937
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Homeland Response Force, by SMSgt Ralph Branson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    homeland response force
    terrorist response

