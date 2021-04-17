Ohio Homeland Response Force

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Despite having half their members called to service in support of the pandemic, our Homeland Response Force (HRF), an Ohio National Guard unit that specializes in saving lives and reducing human suffering during a natural, man-made or terrorist incident in the United States, is staying prepared through training exercises. Master Sgt. Stephania Woods, 121st Medical Group, talks about how.