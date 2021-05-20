Atlantic Trident 21 Exercise Opening Social Media Video

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jeff Harrigian, the Commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, speaks about Exercise Atlantic Trident 21 in Mont-De-Marsan, France. Atlantic Trident 21 is a joint, multinational exercise involving service members from the U.S., France and the U.K., and is aimed at enhancing fourth and fifth generation integration, combat readiness and fighting capabilities, through conducting complex air operations in a contested multinational joint force environment.
