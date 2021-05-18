This week Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing concluded Astral Knight 2021, a joint, multinational exercise designed to test integrated air and missile defense capabilities and the interoperability of joint existing command and control at the operational and tactical levels with participating NATO Allies.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 09:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795750
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-DB163-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353928
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW concludes Astral Knight 2021, by SSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
