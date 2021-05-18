Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 FW concludes Astral Knight 2021

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Savannah Waters 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing concluded Astral Knight 2021, a joint, multinational exercise designed to test integrated air and missile defense capabilities and the interoperability of joint existing command and control at the operational and tactical levels with participating NATO Allies.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 09:07
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    USAF
    31 FW
    Astral Knight
    AK21
    Astral Knight 21

