The 435th Air Expeditionary Equal Opportunity team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman first Class Jan K. Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 08:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|795744
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-AV821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353860
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces Behind The Mission: Equal Opportunity, by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
