    Faces Behind The Mission: Equal Opportunity

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    The 435th Air Expeditionary Equal Opportunity team describe their mission capabilities and how they support the members in Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman first Class Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795744
    VIRIN: 210518-F-AV821-1001
    Filename: DOD_108353860
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Faces Behind The Mission: Equal Opportunity, by A1C Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    highlight
    Equal Opportunity
    435 AEW
    faces behind the mission

