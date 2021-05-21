Before the Lights- Armory

Corporal Jim B. Houston outlines what it’s like to work in the armory. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals throughout different sections who work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 08:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795742
|VIRIN:
|210521-M-UR048-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353839
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
