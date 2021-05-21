Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Before the Lights- Armory

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela, Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Corporal Jim B. Houston outlines what it’s like to work in the armory. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals throughout different sections who work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mark Morales)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795742
    VIRIN: 210521-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108353839
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Before the Lights- Armory, by Sgt Jason Kolela, LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Armory
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Friday evening parade

