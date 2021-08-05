Vaccinations in Bulgaria

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



12th Combat Aviation Brigade's 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment vaccinated over 30 Soldiers while in Bulgaria for exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 May 8, 2021. With the coordination between Regional Health Command Europe, the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic sent the 1-214th the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccination to support Soldiers during the exercise. Shipping the vaccine required cold-chain management, meaning that the WAHC team shipped the temperature-controlling box with gel packs that remain consistently between 2-8 degrees celsius.



DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in over a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)