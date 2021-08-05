Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vaccinations in Bulgaria

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULGARIA

    05.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade's 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment vaccinated over 30 Soldiers while in Bulgaria for exercise Swift Response, part of DEFENDER-Europe 21 May 8, 2021. With the coordination between Regional Health Command Europe, the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic sent the 1-214th the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccination to support Soldiers during the exercise. Shipping the vaccine required cold-chain management, meaning that the WAHC team shipped the temperature-controlling box with gel packs that remain consistently between 2-8 degrees celsius.

    DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in over a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 08:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795739
    VIRIN: 210508-A-WF617-587
    PIN: 9
    Filename: DOD_108353834
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccinations in Bulgaria, by SSG Christopher Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    Vaccine
    Aviation
    DefenderEurope
    WingsOfVictory
    StrongrTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT