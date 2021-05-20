Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adriatic Strike (B-Roll)

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    05.20.2021

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795719
    VIRIN: 210520-A-DO858-0001
    Filename: DOD_108353708
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adriatic Strike (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    StrongTogether
    trainingdoneright
    adriaticstrike21

