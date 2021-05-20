ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Army video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 05:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795719
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-DO858-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353708
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Adriatic Strike (B-Roll), by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT