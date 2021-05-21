Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fit 2 Fight: SrA Paladie (clean)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    There are plenty of ways for Airmen to stay fit to fight. For Senior Airman Anthony Paladie, 52nd Fighter Wing EOD Apprentice, his chosen method for keeping himself in top physical condition is running. Take a look at how SrA Paladie finds the motivation to hit the track, and why he thinks focusing on his personal fitness affects the success of the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 795717
    VIRIN: 210521-F-GK113-002
    Filename: DOD_108353705
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fit 2 Fight: SrA Paladie (clean), by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fitness
    air force
    exercise
    EOD
    mission
    PT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT