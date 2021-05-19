Footage of the Polish AHS Krab howitzer in action during the Dynamic Front exercise May 19 in Torun, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 05:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795716
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-LD390-456
|Filename:
|DOD_108353650
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Polish AHS Krab B-roll.Matson, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
