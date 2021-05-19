Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Polish AHS Krab B-roll.Matson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORUN, POLAND

    05.19.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    Footage of the Polish AHS Krab howitzer in action during the Dynamic Front exercise May 19 in Torun, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 05:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795716
    VIRIN: 210519-A-LD390-456
    Filename: DOD_108353650
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: TORUN, PL 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish AHS Krab B-roll.Matson, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    2nd Squadron
    Torun
    Dynamic Front
    5th Artillery Regiment
    DynamicFront
    AHS Krab
    Polish Army 5th Battery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT