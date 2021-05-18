Naples Middle High School Athletic Scholarship B-roll

210520-N-ZJ713-1001
NAPLES, Italy (May 18, 2021) B-Roll package of 5 Naples Middle High School students receiving athletic scholarships.(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)
Interviews in order:
Tim Smith; NMHS Girls Basketball Coach
Athletic Scholarship Recipients:
Tyler Lambertson
Dominic Younger
Francesco Buanne
Roxanne Sasse
Ariana Coats
|05.18.2021
|05.21.2021 05:26
|B-Roll
|795714
|210520-N-ZJ713-1001
|DOD_108353626
|00:17:33
|IT
|0
|0
