    Spanish troops train in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.20.2021

    Video by OR-6 Brett Dodge 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Title: Spanish troops train in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    Date: 2021-05-20
    Location: Cincu
    Country: Romania
    Language: ENGLISH/SPANISH
    Duration: 3 minutes 47 seconds
    Journalist: MSgt Pia Dunkel, DEU-A ; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N
    © or courtesy N/A
    Restrictions: This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Teaser: Spanish troops train in Romania while participating in NATO's largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21). Troops from the Spanish BRILAT Brigade train tactical vehicle manoeuvring in Cincu, Romania on May 20, 2021.
    Synopsis
    N/A
    Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:
    "Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining."

    Shot-list:
    00:00:00:00
    00:00:00:00 VARIOUS GO PRO SHOTS Spanish vehicle drives through the fields to its position for the vehicle manoeuvre
    00:00:25:00
    00:00:25:00 VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish Vehicles manoeuvres through the training area in Cincu to train tactical movements in the field
    00:00:49:15
    00:00:49:15 VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish Soldiers hold their position outside and inside their vehicles in the training area.
    00:01:03:04
    00:01:03:04 VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish vehicles coordinate and drive tactical vehicle manoeuvres in the training area of Cincu
    00:02:34:08

    00:02:34:08 VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish Soldiers hold their position in the field on the training area after tactical movement.
    00:02:55:00
    00:02:55:00 VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish soldiers coordinate and discuss the training of the tactical vehicle manoevre.
    00:01:03:04
    00:01:03:04 WIDE SHOT INTERVIEW with BRILAT Brigade Commander (after tactical vehicle manoeuvre):
    Captain Alvaro Fernandez de Cordoba
    Company: Lobos
    Battalion: Zamora
    Regiment: Isabel la Catolica
    Brigade: Brilat
    Transcript follows:
    1) Yes of course, it is a great opportunity to prove that we are ready to react at a moment's notice with all of our personnel, equipment and capabilities. And also to train with other armies in meeting our NATO Allies and learn their procedures and capabilities.
    2) My expectations for the exercise are to return to Spain with my unit having improved procedures and also having worked with other nations participating in Steadfast Defender.
    3) COVID-19 has had minimum impact in our readiness. We have taken all of the necessary measures ; wearing masks, implementing social distance and adapted our instruction to continue preparing in the same way without the pandemic affecting us.

    # ENDS #

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 04:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795701
    VIRIN: 210520-N-GP425-0002
    Filename: DOD_108353583
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spanish troops train in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by OR-6 Brett Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

