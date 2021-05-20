Spanish troops train in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795701" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Title Spanishtroops trainin Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

Date 2021-05-20

Location Cincu

Country Romania

Language ENGLISH/SPANISH

Duration 3 minutes 47 seconds (modify as required)

Journalist MSgt Pia Dunkel, DEU-A ; PO1 Brett Dodge, US-N

© or courtesy N/A

Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.



Teaser:Spanish troops train in Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21). Troops from the SpanishBRILAT Brigade train tactical vehicle manoeuvring in Cincu, Romania on May 20, 2021.

Synopsis

N/A

Common paragraph to be included at the end of the synopsis:

“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”



Shot-list:

00:00:00:00

VARIOUS GO PRO SHOTSSpanish vehicle drives through the fields to its position for the vehicle manoeuvre

00:00:25:00

VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish Vehicles manoeuvres through the training area in Cincu to train tactical movements in the field

00:00:49:15

VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish Soldiers hold their position outside and inside their vehicles in the training area.

00:01:03:04

VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish vehicles coordinate and drive tactical vehicle manoeuvres in the training area of Cincu

00:02:34:08



VARIOUS SHOTSSpanish Soldiers hold their position in the field on the training area after tactical movement.

00:02:55:00

VARIOUS SHOTS Spanish soldiers coordinate and discuss the training of the tactical vehicle manoevre.

00:01:03:04

WIDE SHOT INTERVIEW with BRILAT Brigade Commander (after tactical vehicle manoeuvre):

Captain Alvaro Fernandez de Cordoba

Company: Lobos

Battalion: Zamora

Regiment: Isabel la Catolica

Brigade: Brilat

Transcript follows:

1) Yes of course, it is a great opportunity to prove that we are ready to react at a moment’s notice with all of our personnel, equipment and capabilities. And also to train with other armies in meeting our NATO Allies and learn their procedures and capabilities.

2) My expectations for the exercise are to return to Spain with my unit having improved procedures and also having worked with other nations participating in Steadfast Defender.

3) COVID-19 has had minimum impact in our readiness. We have taken all of the necessary measures ; wearing masks, implementing social distance and adapted our instruction to continue preparing in the same way without the pandemic affecting us.



# ENDS #