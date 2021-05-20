M109 Paladin Howitzer B-roll

A B-Roll package featuring footage of crews from 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, operating and firing the M109 Paladin Howitzer May 19 to 20, 2021, during Dynamic Front 21 in Torun, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2021 03:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795698
|VIRIN:
|191020-A-LD390-0447
|Filename:
|DOD_108353508
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
