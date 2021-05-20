Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M109 Paladin Howitzer B-roll

    TORUN, POLAND

    05.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    A B-Roll package featuring footage of crews from 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, operating and firing the M109 Paladin Howitzer May 19 to 20, 2021, during Dynamic Front 21 in Torun, Poland.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.21.2021 03:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795698
    VIRIN: 191020-A-LD390-0447
    Filename: DOD_108353508
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: TORUN, PL 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, M109 Paladin Howitzer B-roll, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field artillery
    Poland
    82nd Field Artillery Regiment
    1st Battalion
    Torun
    Dynamic Front
    DynamicFront
    joint multinational interoperability

