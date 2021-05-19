Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMC Throughput Depot to Depot Class V Distribution

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Spc. Jacob Wachob 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alpha Company 626 Brigade Support Battalion 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is on track to become the very first distribution company in a light infantry brigade combat team to exercise JMC Throughput.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 21:14
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:18
    This work, JMC Throughput Depot to Depot Class V Distribution, by SPC Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Assault
    JMC
    Class V
    Depot to Depot

