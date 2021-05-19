Alpha Company 626 Brigade Support Battalion 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is on track to become the very first distribution company in a light infantry brigade combat team to exercise JMC Throughput.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 21:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795679
|VIRIN:
|210519-A-KJ562-293
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108353127
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC Throughput Depot to Depot Class V Distribution, by SPC Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT