    Kingsley Eagles Help F-35 Pilots Train at Eglin Air Force Base

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Adam Smith 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — Oregon Air National Guard F-15C Eagles, Airmen, and pilots flew across the nation to Eglin Air Force Base from May 1-15, 2021, to participate in the F-35A Lightning II B-Course training program as Adversary Air, commonly referred to as “Red Air”.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 21:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795678
    VIRIN: 210519-Z-XE532-2003
    Filename: DOD_108353086
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kingsley Eagles Help F-35 Pilots Train at Eglin Air Force Base, by SrA Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADAIR
    33FW
    173FW

