EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — It takes a lot more than just a single pilot to get one of the 173rd Fighter Wing’s F-15 Eagles in the air. Behind the scenes, an entire team of people from diverse backgrounds work together to accomplish the mission of getting one man in the air.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 21:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795676
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-XE532-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108353084
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kingsley Maintainers Stretch to Prove Flexibility During Eglin TDY, by SrA Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
