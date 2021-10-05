Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingsley Maintainers Stretch to Prove Flexibility During Eglin TDY

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Adam Smith 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — It takes a lot more than just a single pilot to get one of the 173rd Fighter Wing’s F-15 Eagles in the air. Behind the scenes, an entire team of people from diverse backgrounds work together to accomplish the mission of getting one man in the air.

    This work, Kingsley Maintainers Stretch to Prove Flexibility During Eglin TDY, by SrA Adam Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

