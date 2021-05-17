Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC Part 1: SrA Lee

Senior Airman Trevor Lee, 60th Medical Support Squadron biomedical equipment technician, talks about his job and being a part of the Medical Equipment Repair Center in the Medical Logistics Flight., May 17, 2021 at David Grant USAF Medical Center on Travis Air Force Base, California. Healthcare technology management (HTM) week is May 16 – 22 this year.
|05.17.2021
|05.20.2021 19:57
|Series
|795671
|210517-F-UO290-1001
|DOD_108352876
|00:02:42
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
