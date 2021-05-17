Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony Vadm Daniel Abel

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Video by Telfair Brown 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Vice Admiral Dan Abel retired from active duty after more than 37 years of service. Most recently, he served as Director of the Joint Coordination Cell for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), supporting COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. Prior to his assignment with HHS, he served as Deputy Commandant for Operations. As a flag officer, Vice Admiral Abel also has commanded two Coast Guard Districts, and served as Director of Operations for both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command. He is a career aviator, having commanded two Air Stations, and served numerous operational tours as an H-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795661
    VIRIN: 210517-G-OY189-964
    Filename: DOD_108352758
    Length: 01:07:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony Vadm Daniel Abel, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retirement
    Vadm Daniel Abel

