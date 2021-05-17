Retirement Ceremony Vadm Daniel Abel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vice Admiral Dan Abel retired from active duty after more than 37 years of service. Most recently, he served as Director of the Joint Coordination Cell for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), supporting COVID-19 pandemic response efforts. Prior to his assignment with HHS, he served as Deputy Commandant for Operations. As a flag officer, Vice Admiral Abel also has commanded two Coast Guard Districts, and served as Director of Operations for both U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Southern Command. He is a career aviator, having commanded two Air Stations, and served numerous operational tours as an H-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot. U.S. Coast Guard video by Telfair H. Brown