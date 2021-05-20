Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Astral Knight 2021, New Officer Promotion Opt-Out Program, and KC-46 Home Base Candidates

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today’s look Around the Air Force highlights the USAFE-AFAFRICA led joint, multinational exercise Astral Knight 2021, a new talent management system for officers, and potential locations for the Air Force’s new KC-46A.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795639
    VIRIN: 210520-F-MY055-628
    Filename: DOD_108352401
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Astral Knight 2021, New Officer Promotion Opt-Out Program, and KC-46 Home Base Candidates, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    USAF
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

