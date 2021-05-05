The submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) completes an eight-month scheduled maintenance period at Mare Island Dry Dock in Vallejo, California.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 16:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795634
|VIRIN:
|210505-N-BN445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108352393
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|VALLEJO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Land Completes Scheduled Maintenance Period, by PO1 Jason J Behnke, PO1 Jordyn Diomede, PO3 Zachary Grooman and SN Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT