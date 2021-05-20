Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Air Force Visit May 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Air Force Commander Major General Andrea Tullos visited Sheppard AFB on Wednesday, May 19 2021 for the final time before she moves on to become the next Deputy Commander of Air Education and Training Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795632
    VIRIN: 210520-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108352372
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Air Force Visit May 2021, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    Second Air Force
    Major General Tullos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT