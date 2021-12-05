Ashley Weaver, spouse of Staff Sgt. Adam Weaver, speaks about her family's experiences in the Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. Staff Sgt. Adam Weaver, a Squad Leader with Headquarters Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, is an Indirect Fire Infantryman stationed here on Schofield Barracks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 17:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|795630
|VIRIN:
|210512-A-FC919-402
|Filename:
|DOD_108352319
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride in my Lightfighter: SSG Adam Weaver, by PV1 Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
