    Pride in my Lightfighter: SSG Adam Weaver

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Pvt. Richard Mohr 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Ashley Weaver, spouse of Staff Sgt. Adam Weaver, speaks about her family's experiences in the Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 12, 2021. Staff Sgt. Adam Weaver, a Squad Leader with Headquarters Headquarters Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, is an Indirect Fire Infantryman stationed here on Schofield Barracks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 795630
    VIRIN: 210512-A-FC919-402
    Filename: DOD_108352319
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride in my Lightfighter: SSG Adam Weaver, by PV1 Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    25th Infantry Division
    U.S. Army-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

