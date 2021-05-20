Always Wear a Life Jacket

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Friday, May 21, 2021 is Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day! This social media video was produced for current and future use in anticipation of National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, 2021.



Proposed copy:



Did you remember to bring your life jacket to work? You just never know when that water is going to hit you, or you might hit the water.



Comment below with photos of you or your coworkers for Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day.



#PleaseWearIt #USACE #LifeJacket #KnowTakeWear



MORE INFO: https://rb.gy/2rpjfy



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)