Friday, May 21, 2021 is Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day! This social media video was produced for current and future use in anticipation of National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, 2021.
Proposed copy:
Did you remember to bring your life jacket to work? You just never know when that water is going to hit you, or you might hit the water.
Comment below with photos of you or your coworkers for Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day.
#PleaseWearIt #USACE #LifeJacket #KnowTakeWear
MORE INFO: https://rb.gy/2rpjfy
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
This work, Always Wear a Life Jacket, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
