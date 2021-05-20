Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Wear a Life Jacket

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Friday, May 21, 2021 is Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day! This social media video was produced for current and future use in anticipation of National Safe Boating Week, May 22-28, 2021.

    Proposed copy:

    Did you remember to bring your life jacket to work? You just never know when that water is going to hit you, or you might hit the water.

    Comment below with photos of you or your coworkers for Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day.

    #PleaseWearIt #USACE #LifeJacket #KnowTakeWear

    MORE INFO: https://rb.gy/2rpjfy

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 15:29
    Category: PSA
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    USACE
    Life Jacket
    National Safe Boating Week
    humorous

