House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on DOD Science and Technology Budget Request

Top Defense Department technology leaders brief the House Armed Services Committee’s Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subcommittee on the fiscal year 2022 budget request for the DOD's science and technology programs; activities; infrastructure; and policies to maintain technological superiority, May 20, 2021. Witnesses include: Barbara McQuiston, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; Dr. Philip Perconti, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology; Joan Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy research, development, test and engineering; and Kristin Baldwin, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics for science technology, and engineering.