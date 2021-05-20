Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on DOD Science and Technology Budget Request

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Top Defense Department technology leaders brief the House Armed Services Committee’s Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subcommittee on the fiscal year 2022 budget request for the DOD's science and technology programs; activities; infrastructure; and policies to maintain technological superiority, May 20, 2021. Witnesses include: Barbara McQuiston, acting undersecretary of defense for research and engineering; Dr. Philip Perconti, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology; Joan Johnson, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy research, development, test and engineering; and Kristin Baldwin, assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics for science technology, and engineering.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 15:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795619
    Filename: DOD_108352040
    Length: 01:16:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Subcommittee Hears Testimony on DOD Science and Technology Budget Request, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
